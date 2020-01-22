Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,416,000 after acquiring an additional 264,459 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 291,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 179,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,357. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.