Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,315 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. 783,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,160. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

