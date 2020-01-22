Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.93. The stock had a trading volume of 364,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.41 and its 200-day moving average is $547.03. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $387.95 and a 52 week high of $598.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

