Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,965 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,062 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.