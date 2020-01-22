Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $182.75. 4,780,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,681. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 194.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

