Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 4,151,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.