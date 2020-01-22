Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.53. The stock had a trading volume of 845,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,023. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

