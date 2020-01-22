Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. 10,032,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $565.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

