Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.30. 453,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $259.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

