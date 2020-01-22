Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,454,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,996 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,631. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

