Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

