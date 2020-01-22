Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,880,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

