Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

