Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last week, Harmony has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $7.09 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,512,079 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

