Hashgard 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1.16 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

