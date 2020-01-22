Haven Protocol Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $119,651.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,494,182 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

