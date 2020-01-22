Havy (HAVY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Havy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Havy has a market cap of $7,806.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Havy has traded down 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00109999 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,618,875,361 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

