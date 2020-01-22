Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

HE opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

