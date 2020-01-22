Hays (LON:HAS) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 185 ($2.43). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Hays stock opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

