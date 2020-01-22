HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. HB Fuller also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.16. 383,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

