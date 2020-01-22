HBZ coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $34,285.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.57 or 0.05561740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033783 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127940 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.