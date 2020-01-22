Head-To-Head Comparison: Venus Concept (VERO) & Its Rivals

Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Venus Concept to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Venus Concept and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept Competitors 1081 3507 5792 324 2.50

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $21.96 million -$28.73 million -0.44 Venus Concept Competitors $1.41 billion $149.66 million -5.09

Venus Concept’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -77.97% N/A -122.05% Venus Concept Competitors -573.49% -106.21% -22.30%

Summary

Venus Concept beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

