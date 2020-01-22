Head to Head Contrast: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) & SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Game Technology and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.80%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than SCWorx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 0.97% 7.80% 1.50% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Game Technology and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.83 billion 0.60 -$21.35 million $0.98 14.49 SCWorx $150,000.00 138.21 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Summary

International Game Technology beats SCWorx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

