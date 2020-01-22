Head to Head Survey: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 24.20% 8.41% 1.26% Sound Financial Bancorp 16.79% 8.37% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.99 $316.26 million $1.46 12.51 Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.54 $7.04 million N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Umpqua and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Umpqua beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

