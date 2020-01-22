HeartBout Market Capitalization Tops $105,445.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $105,445.00 and $7,397.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

