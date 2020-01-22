Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

