HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $715.39 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $715.39 million and approximately $867,975.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00028677 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007008 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004017 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027585 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044361 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

