HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.53 ($87.83).

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €64.72 ($75.26). The stock had a trading volume of 562,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.31.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

