Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €1.00 by Independent Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €1.00 ($1.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €1.27 ($1.48).

Shares of HDD traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €0.95 ($1.11). 1,689,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $273.44 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a one year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a one year high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

