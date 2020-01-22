Helex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,986.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Helex has a market capitalization of $62,012.00 and approximately $4,986.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00012972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helex has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.48 or 0.05506310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128192 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

HLX is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,092 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

