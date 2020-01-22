HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $201,143.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $201,143.00 and $249.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,565,443 coins and its circulating supply is 254,430,293 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

