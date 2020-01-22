HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

