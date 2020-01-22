Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hess has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.