Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

