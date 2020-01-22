Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to at Loop Capital

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

HXL stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. 1,948,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,860. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

