Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.05489277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

