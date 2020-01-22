Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,453.70 ($19.12).

HSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hiscox alerts:

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Shares of LON:HSX traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,368 ($18.00). 689,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.37. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.