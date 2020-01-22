Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €134.43 ($156.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

HOT stock opened at €120.10 ($139.65) on Wednesday. Hochtief has a one year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a one year high of €175.00 ($203.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.50.

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

