HOLD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $109.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, HOLD has traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $125,228.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.