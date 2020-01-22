HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.77.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 118,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.