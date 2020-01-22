Holo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Holo has a market cap of $109.40 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,027,160,156 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, WazirX, IDEX, ABCC, Liqui, Hotbit, OOOBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

