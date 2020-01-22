Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.88.

NYSE HD opened at $234.26 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

