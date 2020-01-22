Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.33. 166,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,908. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,054 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $11,966,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

