Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE HON opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

