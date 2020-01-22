HOQU Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $327,720.00 and $107,181.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

