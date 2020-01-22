Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $53.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $42.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $204.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.65 million, with estimates ranging from $212.60 million to $216.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.