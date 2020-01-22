Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $46.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 712,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

