Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 25,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,784. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $789.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.