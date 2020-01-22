Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 over the last three months. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.