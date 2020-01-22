HTMLCOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,873.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $5,873.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.01241747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00217622 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

